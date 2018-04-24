Type 'Jobs Near Me' on Google to Check Out Google's All-New Job Search Experience

Google India today unveiled a new search experience for job seekers across the country that is aimed at making it easier for them to find relevant employment opportunities from popular job listing websites, online classifieds, and companies. As per the company, the new Google search experience narrows down results using smart filters and also allows users to save listings, share them and sign up for alerts. Users can now access this experience in English on the Search app on Android and iOS, as well as in Google Search on the desktop and mobile.Google says that it has worked with a number of organizations from across the industry to bring users a comprehensive listing of jobs — including those from Aasaanjobs, Freshersworld, Headhonchos, IBM Talent Management Solutions, LinkedIn, Quezx, QuikrJobs, Shine.com, T-Jobs, TimesJobs, and Wisdomjobs. Also, in order to help the larger ecosystem of job providers, Google has also released open documentation, which will assist organizations big or small to make their job openings discoverable on this new search experience. The open documentation works using open structured schema.org web markup standards that Google supports.Commenting on the launch, Rajan Anandan, Vice President India & Southeast Asia, said, “Companies -- especially SMEs -- that are the largest job creators are often unable to make their listings discoverable. This new job search experience powered by our partners and our open platform approach attempts to bridge this gap.”Now when users search for “jobs near me,” “jobs for freshers,” or similar job-seeking queries, they will see a special module that can be expanded to a more detailed listing. Clicking on any job in this listing opens an at-a-glance view of comprehensive information about the posting such as job title, location, whether it is full-time or part-time, and several other details. From here, users can directly proceed to the job listing page on our partner’s website and apply there.This new search experience also consists of smart filters that enable job seekers to refine their search, and with the ability to save jobs, users can now collect relevant listings and revisit them whenever they need. There is also an ‘Alerts’ feature, where job seekers can now receive email notifications whenever new and relevant jobs matching their interests become available.