English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Intel Plans $5 Billion Investment in Israeli Plant
Intel, would start expanding the plant this year and work would be completed in 2020, Israeli Economy Minister Eli Cohen said in a statement.
U.S. Intel Plans $5 Billion Investment in Israeli Plant (Photo: Reuters)
Intel Corp plans to invest $5 billion to expand production at its Kiryat Gat plant in southern Israel, Israeli Economy Minister Eli Cohen said on Wednesday after talks with the U.S. chipmaker. Intel, would start expanding the plant this year and work would be completed in 2020, the minister said in a statement. A spokesman for Intel in Israel declined to comment.
Also read: Apple is in Talks to Buy Cobalt Directly From Mines For iPhones
The U.S. semiconductor firm has said it planned to upgrade the facility to 10-nanometer technology from 22-nanometer, making chips that are smaller and faster. Intel received a state grant worth 5 percent of the $6 billion it invested in upgrading the plant in 2014 when it was also granted a reduced corporate tax rate of 5 percent for 10 years.
Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro to go on Sale Today at 12PM
Intel is expected to receive a further grant of up to 10 percent of the $5 billion value for the latest expansion. A ministry spokeswoman said the precise amount would depend on Intel's final expansion proposals. The director generals at the ministries of economy and finance, as well as the tax authority, are due to meet in the next month to agree in principle on Intel's outline proposal. The Economy Ministry, which approves grants, will review the detailed plan.
Intel Israel's exports rose to $3.6 billion in 2017 from $3.3 billion in 2016, boosted by the launch of a new generation of processors. Intel has invested $17 billion in Israel since 1974 and employs more than 10,000 people, 60 percent of them in research and development. Intel bought Israeli autonomous vehicle technology firm Mobileye last year for $15.3 billion.
Watch: Tech and Auto Show Ep 31 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches
Also Watch
Also read: Apple is in Talks to Buy Cobalt Directly From Mines For iPhones
The U.S. semiconductor firm has said it planned to upgrade the facility to 10-nanometer technology from 22-nanometer, making chips that are smaller and faster. Intel received a state grant worth 5 percent of the $6 billion it invested in upgrading the plant in 2014 when it was also granted a reduced corporate tax rate of 5 percent for 10 years.
Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro to go on Sale Today at 12PM
Intel is expected to receive a further grant of up to 10 percent of the $5 billion value for the latest expansion. A ministry spokeswoman said the precise amount would depend on Intel's final expansion proposals. The director generals at the ministries of economy and finance, as well as the tax authority, are due to meet in the next month to agree in principle on Intel's outline proposal. The Economy Ministry, which approves grants, will review the detailed plan.
Intel Israel's exports rose to $3.6 billion in 2017 from $3.3 billion in 2016, boosted by the launch of a new generation of processors. Intel has invested $17 billion in Israel since 1974 and employs more than 10,000 people, 60 percent of them in research and development. Intel bought Israeli autonomous vehicle technology firm Mobileye last year for $15.3 billion.
Watch: Tech and Auto Show Ep 31 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes