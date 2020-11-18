News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

U.S. Regulator Votes To Shift Some Auto Safety Spectrum To Wi-Fi Use

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted 50 on Wednesday to split a key spectrum block set aside for auto safety to accommodate the growing number of wireless devices, even as the U.S. Transportation Secretary warned it could result in "thousands more deaths" in future traffic accidents.

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted 5-0 on Wednesday to split a key spectrum block set aside for auto safety to accommodate the growing number of wireless devices, even as the U.S. Transportation Secretary warned it could result in “thousands more deaths” in future traffic accidents.

The FCC, over the objections of automakers and some U.S. agencies, finalizes a plan announced last year to divide a block of the 5.9 GHz spectrum band that was reserved in 1999 for automakers to develop technology to allow vehicles to talk to each other, but has so far gone largely unused.


  • First Published: November 18, 2020, 22:12 IST
