Uber CEO Dismisses Bitcoin Investment, Could Use For Transactions - CNBC

Uber Technologies Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said on Thursday that the company discussed and “quickly dismissed” the idea of investing in bitcoin but told CNBC the ride-hailing company could potentially accept the cryptocurrency as payment.

Khosrowshahi said “We’re going to keep our cash safe. We’re not in the speculation business.”

But he said the company would be open to accepting bitcoin as payment.

“Just like we accept all kinds of local currencies we are going to look at crypocurrency and/or bitcoin in terms of a currency to transact,” he said. “If there’s there a benefit there, if there’s a need we’re going to do it.”