English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Uber CEO Sees Commercialisation of Flying Taxis in 5-10 Years

Khosrowshahi was speaking at an investor forum in Tokyo on his first visit to Asia as Uber CEO.

Reuters

Updated:February 20, 2018, 5:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Uber CEO Sees Commercialisation of Flying Taxis in 5-10 Years
Dara Khosrowshahi, Chief Executive Officer of Uber Technologies, looks on as he attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 23, 2018. (Image: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse)
Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said on Tuesday he can see commercialisation of the Uber Air flying taxi service happening within five to 10 years. The U.S. ride-hailing app maker has said it expects flying vehicles to eventually become an affordable method of mass transportation.

Khosrowshahi was speaking at an investor forum in Tokyo on his first visit to Asia as Uber CEO.

Ride-hailing firms such as Uber see populous Japan as a potentially lucrative market and are pressing regulators to ease stringent rules governing the taxi industry.

Uber has had a long time interest in flying taxis. Back in November, Uber had struck a deal with NASA to develop software for managing "flying taxi" routes in the air along the lines of ride-hailing services it has pioneered on the ground. Around the same time, the ride-hailing firm also announced that it will start its ambitious flying taxi project in Los Angeles in 2020 to deal with the city's traffic problem.

Watch: Tech and Auto Show Ep 31 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You