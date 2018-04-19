English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Uber Doubling Down on India Investments After Exiting Southeast Asia
India accounts for more than 10 percent of Uber rides globally and the U.S. company has a more than 35 percent share of the taxi market there, according to Counterpoint Research, but it is yet to make money in the country.
Uber Doubling Down on India Investments After Exiting Southeast Asia (Photo: AFP Relaxnews)
Ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies Inc is "doubling down" on its investments in India, one of its biggest markets, after its recent exit from Southeast Asia, its chief operating officer said on Wednesday. India accounts for more than 10 percent of Uber rides globally and the U.S. company has a more than 35 percent share of the taxi market there, according to Counterpoint Research, but it is yet to make money in the country. COO Barney Harford said investments in India are made using funds from profitable markets. However, the sale in March of Uber's business in Southeast Asia to Singapore's Grab Holdings, in exchange for a 27.5 percent stake, has given Uber more firepower to compete with its Indian rival Ola.
Also read: Huawei P20, P20 Pro With Triple Camera-Lens Setup Coming to India Soon
"The recent merger ... has freed up resources which we are going to invest across people, products and partnerships to better serve this country," Harford told reporters in New Delhi. "We are doubling down on our investments in this country like never before," he said, adding that India was a core market for the San Francisco-based company. Harford did not say how much Uber is likely to invest in India but said it would "considerably expand" its technology resources to develop products for India and the world.
Also Read: Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play Set to Launch Today: All You Need to Know<
Uber's India head Amit Jain said the company has no major plans to expand to more cities in India. Uber operates in about 30 Indian cities while Ola is in 110 cities and has more than a 45 percent total market share, according to Counterpoint Research. Uber and Ola are backed by a common investor, SoftBank Group, which pushed behind the scenes for the merger between Uber and Grab. It is not clear whether the Japanese investor plans to spur consolidation in India as well.
Executives from Uber and Ola met at least twice over the past 12 months and, among other things, Uber brought up a potential merger between the two companies with Uber in the driver's seat, sources have told Reuters. Harford said that while Uber was always open to having conversations with potential partners, it had no interest in entering into minority deals in India or other countries in which it operates.
Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | EP36 | Ford Freestyle, Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 & More
Also Watch
Also read: Huawei P20, P20 Pro With Triple Camera-Lens Setup Coming to India Soon
"The recent merger ... has freed up resources which we are going to invest across people, products and partnerships to better serve this country," Harford told reporters in New Delhi. "We are doubling down on our investments in this country like never before," he said, adding that India was a core market for the San Francisco-based company. Harford did not say how much Uber is likely to invest in India but said it would "considerably expand" its technology resources to develop products for India and the world.
Also Read: Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play Set to Launch Today: All You Need to Know<
Uber's India head Amit Jain said the company has no major plans to expand to more cities in India. Uber operates in about 30 Indian cities while Ola is in 110 cities and has more than a 45 percent total market share, according to Counterpoint Research. Uber and Ola are backed by a common investor, SoftBank Group, which pushed behind the scenes for the merger between Uber and Grab. It is not clear whether the Japanese investor plans to spur consolidation in India as well.
Executives from Uber and Ola met at least twice over the past 12 months and, among other things, Uber brought up a potential merger between the two companies with Uber in the driver's seat, sources have told Reuters. Harford said that while Uber was always open to having conversations with potential partners, it had no interest in entering into minority deals in India or other countries in which it operates.
Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | EP36 | Ford Freestyle, Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 & More
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Asus Zenfone Max Pro Set For April 23 Launch: All we Know so Far
- Lalit Modi Forecasts IPL Players Will Earn '$1 Million a Game'
- Badumbaaa: Big B, Rishi Kapoor Turn Singers To Take You On A Jolly Ride In 102 Not Out First Song
- Jacqueline Fernandez Thinks These Two Stars Are The Fittest Actors In Bollywood
- India Loses USD 22 Billion a Year in Peak Traffic Hours in 4 Indian Cities: Uber