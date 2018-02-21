English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Uber Drops Opposition to London Language Test
Uber took legal action in 2016 against Transport for London (TfL) after it said drivers should have to prove their ability to communicate in English, including to a standard of reading and writing which Uber said was too high and could cost it thousands of drivers.
Uber Drops Opposition to London Language Test (Image: Reuters)
Taxi app Uber is dropping a legal appeal against the introduction of more stringent English language tests for drivers in London after the city's transport regulator said it would water down its stringent proposals. Uber took legal action in 2016 against Transport for London (TfL) after it said drivers should have to prove their ability to communicate in English, including to a standard of reading and writing which Uber said was too high and could cost it thousands of drivers.
Also read: Apple Releases iOS 11.2.6 Update to Fix Telugu Bug That Causes iOS Devices to Crash
In March last year it lost that legal battle but had been granted the right to appeal the plans. TfL said on Monday it would now work to introduce a new test that is more relevant to the role of a private hire driver and would allow applicants to "demonstrate the appropriate level of English at the same level as the existing test." Uber, which was stripped of its licence to operate in London over safety concerns, welcomed the move.
Also read: Japan's Sony to Form Alliance to Build Taxi-Hailing System
"We support raising standards and believe that a new test focused on situations drivers may encounter makes a lot more sense," said a spokesman. "This means we will no longer pursue our legal appeal," he added. Uber said last week it would introduce new safety features, including 24-hour telephone support for riders and drivers, in concessions to TfL.
The substance of Uber’s appeal against its London licence loss is due to be heard over five days from June 25 with a preliminary hearing scheduled to take place before then in April to discuss further administrative matters.
Watch: Tech and Auto Show Ep 31 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches
Also Watch
Also read: Apple Releases iOS 11.2.6 Update to Fix Telugu Bug That Causes iOS Devices to Crash
In March last year it lost that legal battle but had been granted the right to appeal the plans. TfL said on Monday it would now work to introduce a new test that is more relevant to the role of a private hire driver and would allow applicants to "demonstrate the appropriate level of English at the same level as the existing test." Uber, which was stripped of its licence to operate in London over safety concerns, welcomed the move.
Also read: Japan's Sony to Form Alliance to Build Taxi-Hailing System
"We support raising standards and believe that a new test focused on situations drivers may encounter makes a lot more sense," said a spokesman. "This means we will no longer pursue our legal appeal," he added. Uber said last week it would introduce new safety features, including 24-hour telephone support for riders and drivers, in concessions to TfL.
The substance of Uber’s appeal against its London licence loss is due to be heard over five days from June 25 with a preliminary hearing scheduled to take place before then in April to discuss further administrative matters.
Watch: Tech and Auto Show Ep 31 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street