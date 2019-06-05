Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Uber Eats Food Delivery Service Will Now Be a Part of the Main Uber App

With this new move, Uber hopes that visibility of the Uber Eats service will improve considerably, and urge people to use it more.

IANS

Updated:June 5, 2019, 8:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Uber Eats Food Delivery Service Will Now Be a Part of the Main Uber App
With this new move, Uber hopes that visibility of the Uber Eats service will improve considerably, and urge people to use it more.
Loading...

Ride-hailing major Uber has embedded the web version of its food delivery app - Uber Eats - into the main application in select markets. The move is being seen as Uber's attempt to persuade its main service users to try its food delivery business. It also increases the chances of visibility for the service, which has so far been overshadowed by the likes of Swiggy and Zomato.

"We're rolling out a new way to order Eats directly in the Uber app on Android (we've already been experimenting on iOS)," an Uber spokesperson was quoted as saying by the TechCruch on Wednesday. The move could give Uber a customer acquisition and retention edge on single-product competitors like Lyft or DoorDash.

San Francisco-based Uber had more than 91 million active riders and 3.9 million drivers across the world by December 2018, with services available over 63 countries and regions, according to its official website.

In the US, Uber fulfils 40 million rides every month.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram