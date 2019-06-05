Uber Eats Food Delivery Service Will Now Be a Part of the Main Uber App
With this new move, Uber hopes that visibility of the Uber Eats service will improve considerably, and urge people to use it more.
Ride-hailing major Uber has embedded the web version of its food delivery app - Uber Eats - into the main application in select markets. The move is being seen as Uber's attempt to persuade its main service users to try its food delivery business. It also increases the chances of visibility for the service, which has so far been overshadowed by the likes of Swiggy and Zomato.
"We're rolling out a new way to order Eats directly in the Uber app on Android (we've already been experimenting on iOS)," an Uber spokesperson was quoted as saying by the TechCruch on Wednesday. The move could give Uber a customer acquisition and retention edge on single-product competitors like Lyft or DoorDash.
San Francisco-based Uber had more than 91 million active riders and 3.9 million drivers across the world by December 2018, with services available over 63 countries and regions, according to its official website.
In the US, Uber fulfils 40 million rides every month.
