English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Uber Granted 15 Months Short-Term Licence to Operate in London
The 15-month licence has a clear set of conditions that TfL will thoroughly monitor and enforce.
Uber Gets London Licence Back For 15 Months (Photo: AFP Relaxnews)
Uber won a legal bid on Tuesday to restore its operating license in London after a judge overturned an earlier decision and granted the ride-hailing app a 15-month permit. The capital's transport authority stripped the American firm of its license last September amid safety concerns, but Uber appealed the decision and was allowed to continue operating while the case was heard.
Also Read: Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 632, Snapdragon 439 And Snapdragon 429 With AI Capabilities
At a hearing, its lawyers convinced a London magistrates court judge that it had mended its ways. "It has provided evidence to this court that it is now a fit and proper person," Judge Emma Arbuthnot wrote in a 13-page ruling granting the new license. The judge agreed with transport officials' decision to block the renewal last year but said she had considered "the new governance arrangements" put in place by Uber.
Arbuthnot said a shorter 15-month license term would allow the authority -- Transport for London (TfL) -- to measure how well the company had addressed issues. Tom Elvidge, General Manager of Uber in the UK, said it was "pleased" with the decision. "We will continue to work with TfL to address their concerns and earn their trust, while providing the best possible service for our customers," he said in a statement.
Also Read: Oppo Find X to Launch in China on June 29 And in India on July 12
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the judge had "vindicated" his officials' initial decision and Uber was now "on probation". "After years of operating poorly in London, Uber has now accepted that TfL's action in refusing to renew their licence was totally justified. "Their 15-month licence has a clear set of conditions that TfL will thoroughly monitor and enforce."
Also Watch: Top 3 2018 Smartphones in Rs 30-35,000 Price Range
Also Watch
Also Read: Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 632, Snapdragon 439 And Snapdragon 429 With AI Capabilities
At a hearing, its lawyers convinced a London magistrates court judge that it had mended its ways. "It has provided evidence to this court that it is now a fit and proper person," Judge Emma Arbuthnot wrote in a 13-page ruling granting the new license. The judge agreed with transport officials' decision to block the renewal last year but said she had considered "the new governance arrangements" put in place by Uber.
Arbuthnot said a shorter 15-month license term would allow the authority -- Transport for London (TfL) -- to measure how well the company had addressed issues. Tom Elvidge, General Manager of Uber in the UK, said it was "pleased" with the decision. "We will continue to work with TfL to address their concerns and earn their trust, while providing the best possible service for our customers," he said in a statement.
Also Read: Oppo Find X to Launch in China on June 29 And in India on July 12
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the judge had "vindicated" his officials' initial decision and Uber was now "on probation". "After years of operating poorly in London, Uber has now accepted that TfL's action in refusing to renew their licence was totally justified. "Their 15-month licence has a clear set of conditions that TfL will thoroughly monitor and enforce."
Also Watch: Top 3 2018 Smartphones in Rs 30-35,000 Price Range
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Watch: Top 3 2018 Smartphones in Rs 30-35,000 Price Range
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Watch: Top 3 2018 Smartphones in Rs 30-35,000 Price Range
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Maradona Needs Medical Help After Argentina Win Thriller
- Cold War Between Katrina & Jacqueline Escalates, They Can't See Eye To Eye
- Exclusive | Here’s What Parineeti Chopra Has to Say About Meeting Priyanka’s Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas
- Rent-a-captain: South Africa Plugs Global Pilot Shortage
- 11 People From the LGBTQ Community Told us The Most Bizarre Questions That They Have Been Asked