English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Uber Partners With DMRC For Kiosks in 50 Stations by H1 2019

The first phase of the partnership between Uber and DMRC, which is aimed at improving first-mile/last-mile connectivity for the riders, kicked off recently where kiosks were set up at Sikanderpur, Dwarka Sec-21 and Rajiv Chowk metro stations.

IANS

Updated:December 27, 2018, 10:06 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Uber Partners With DMRC For Kiosks in 50 Stations by H1 2019
Uber Partners With DMRC For Kiosks in 50 Stations by H1 2019. (Image: Reuters)
Ride-hailing giant Uber on Wednesday said it entered into the second-phase of its partnership with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to set up kiosks in 50 more metro stations by the first half of 2019. The first phase of the partnership between Uber and DMRC, which is aimed at improving first-mile/last-mile connectivity for the riders, kicked off recently where kiosks were set up at Sikanderpur, Dwarka Sec-21 and Rajiv Chowk metro stations.

As part of this partnership, Uber will set up kiosks across designated metro stations to facilitate riders to book an Uber ride even without the mobile app. Uber said it would also place signages at selected locations in the stations and have an ear-marked area for Driver-Partners that will help create a dedicated pick-up area. "DMRC has always kept the interest of its commuters at the centre of its functioning. Our agenda is to make mobility seamless by providing access to feeder transportation and to help our passengers reach their ultimate destinations," Mangu Singh, Managing Director, DMRC, said in a statement.

"With this collaborative partnership with cab aggregators like Uber and Ola, we are looking forward to encouraging more and more people to use the Metro and have ease of access for the last mile connectivity," Singh added. This is Uber's third initiative in 2018 to facilitate easy commute options to metro riders. The previous two partnerships were with Hyderabad Rail Metro Limited and Kochi Rail Metro Corporation.

"At Uber, we have always believed that complementing public transit infrastructure with Uber's convenient and reliable rides can make cities more accessible and sustainable," said Madhu Kannan, Chief Business Officer, Asia Pacific, Uber. "By making it easy to travel to and from metro stations, we can alleviate the need for parking and make first and last mile connectivity more seamless," Kannan added.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram