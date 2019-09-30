Uber Planning to Combine Food-Delivery, Ride-Hailing Into a Single App

In a major overhaul, global ride-hailing company Uber has announced it is looking to integrate its 'Rides', 'Eats' and future options side-by-side into one app, in a bid to create "an operating system for everyday life". "Today, we debuted our vision for the next generation of the Uber app: a new way to discover, access and experience the growing number of services available through our platform. You'll now see our Rides, Eats and future options side-by-side, so you can make the best choice for you," Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, Uber, said in a statement. According to the cab aggregator, it was currently testing this new app experience in hundreds of US and international cities.

The company also announced a slew of other additions to the Uber app such as verifying the ride by entering a postal index number (PIN). "To make sure you get in the right car, you'll now be able to choose to receive a unique four-digit PIN to verbally provide to your driver. The driver will only be able to start your trip in the app once the correct PIN has been entered. We're also developing new technology that uses ultrasound waves to automatically verify you're in the right car, no PIN needed," Khosrowshahi added. Uber riders will now be able to see a 'Report Safety Incident' option in their safety toolkit (the blue shield icon) that will let them report a safety issue during their trip.

Its 'Real-Time ID Check' has been enhanced and it will not prompt a driver to perform a random series of basic movements-blinking, smiling and/or turning their head-to add another layer of security. The improved 'Bike Lane Alerts' feature will let riders in more than 200 cities around the world will receive an in-app notification when they're being dropped off near a bike lane by the end of October. "We think this reminder will help make sure riders are looking out for cyclists before they open the door, which can improve safety for everyone," Khosrowshahi noted.

Along with these, the firm also made changes to its 'Text to 911' tool which will now have an option to send a text message to 911 in cities and counties that support this technology. Uber will now automatically draft a text message that includes trip details like the car's model, license plate, and location so that 911 operators can respond quickly.

