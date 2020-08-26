TECH

1-MIN READ

Uber Plans To Expand Services Across Quebec This Fall

Uber Technologies Inc on Wednesday said it plans to expand its ridehailing services across the Canadian province of Quebec this fall.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 26, 2020, 9:00 PM IST
The announcement comes as Quebec braces for a new taxi reform bill, which will abolish the costly taxi permit system and also make way for app-based ride-hailing services such as Uber.

The announcement comes as Quebec braces for a new taxi reform bill, which will abolish the costly taxi permit system and also make way for app-based ride-hailing services such as Uber.

The company did not give a specific date for the expansion of its service throughout the province.

Quebec, which makes up 24% of the Canadian population, was worst hit by the coronavirus crisis in the country and began to gradually reopen its economy in May.

Uber’s ride-hailing segment also remained battered by the pandemic during the second quarter, with revenue from the United States and Canada, its largest combined market, declining to $1.25 billion.

As part of an ongoing pilot program started in 2016, the company’s services are currently available in Montreal, Quebec, and Gatineau.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 26, 2020, 9:00 PM IST
