Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Uber Plus Driver Rewards Pilot Programme Launched in Delhi, Mumbai and Chandigarh

The Uber Plus programme aims to offer its driver partners with offers such as complimentary health checkups, discounts on car maintenance, faster pickups and more.

IANS

Updated:July 3, 2019, 8:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Uber Plus Driver Rewards Pilot Programme Launched in Delhi, Mumbai and Chandigarh
Representational image (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

Global ride-hailing giant Uber on Wednesday launched the pilot phase of its driver rewards programme called "Uber Plus" in Delhi, Mumbai and Chandigarh. The exclusive loyalty rewards programme would enable driver partners to ensure more savings and access to exciting rewards.

"We at Uber have always worked towards prioritising the welfare of our driver partners. Uber Plus is a massive effort in that direction, enabling our driver partners to garner more savings as a part of their everyday journey, and accomplishing their dreams," Prabhjeet Singh, Head of Cities, Uber India and South Asia, said in a statement.

The points are earned over a fixed period of every three months and can be accumulated and used to unlock rewards and a series of tiers. The higher the tier unlocked by the driver, the better the rewards they can access. Tiers available to the driver partners during the pilot will be Blue, Gold, Platinum and Diamond, the company added.

The programme will be available to a sample group of driver partners, only in the three pilot cities. The company will monitor progress and assess feedback before rolling it out to driver partners across other cities.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram