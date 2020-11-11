Uber Users Can Now Avail Ride-Now, Pay Later Facility with Paytm Postpaid

Paytm users can now pay for Uber rides with their Paytm Postpaid account, the digital payment company announced today. The collaboration between the two companies hopes to shift customers from cash payments into digital payment space, especially amid the pandemic. Currently, Uber already has Paytm option integrated within the app, where users can pay either from the Paytm Wallet or with Paytm UPI. The Paytm Postpaid service essentially allows users to purchase goods and services today; however, have the option to make the final payment at the end of the month.

To pay for the Uber ride, Paytm users with the Postpaid account need to open the app and simply select the payment option with the facility. The final payment, as mentioned, will be done towards the end of the month when the monthly bill gets generated. The feature can be useful for several users who prefer making payments all at once. Additionally, more digital payment options amid the COVID-19 pandemic, would not only be lauded by customers but also by Uber drivers. Speaking over the development, Abhilekh Kumar, Business Head at Uber India said, "This [Paytm Postpaid] further expands the range of safe, digital payment options available to our riders, especially during the ongoing global pandemic. With this latest integration, we hope to promote better, safer and more convenient digital transactions and reduce cash dependency on our platform."

At the moment, Uber already provides a bunch of digital payment options with its app such as pay with debit/card, Google Pay, and more. On the other hand, Paytm Postpaid can be used to purchase a range of services and goods provided by Myntra, Lenskart, Gaana, Pepperfry, HungerBox, Patanjali and Spencer. User can also pay for groceries via Paytm Postpaid. Meanwhile, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has recently introduced a cap of 30 percent of the total volume of UPI on Third-Party App Providers (TPAPs) like PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm and Mobikwik. This will applicable from January 1, 2021.