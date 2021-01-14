Ubisoft Is Making an Open-World Star Wars Game In Partnership With Lucasfilm Games

French video game developer Ubisoft has partnered with Disney-owned Lucasfilm Games studio to develop an open-world Star Wars game, the company announced on Wednesday. In its announcement, Ubisoft said that the game will be developed by its Massive Entertainment subsidiary based in Sweden. Now, this is an important development as this is the first time a company outside of Electronic Arts (EA) will produce a Star Wars game since Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2021. This announcement comes a day after Lucasfilms announced an Indiana Jones game that the company will develop in partnership with Bethesda studios. Massive Entertainment will use its existing Snowdrop engine to power a "story-driven ground-breaking" Star Wards adventure.

“This is the beginning of a long-term collaboration with Disney and Lucasfilm Games, and we are pleased to be working hand-in-hand to build upon the incredible legacy of Lucasfilm to create a game that we know Star Wars fans will love,” Ubisoft co-founder and CEO Yves Guillemot said during the announcement. Further, Sean Shoptaw, the senior vice president of Disney Games and Interactive Experiences said, “Lucasfilm Games and Massive Entertainment together can create something truly unique for our fans across the globe.”

While there are no details about the Star Wars game as of now, Massive Entertainment's Julian Gerighty will serve as the game's creative director. Commenting on the development, Gerighty said, "we want to do it justice with a game and story that bring both lifelong and new fans on an immersive and outstanding journey that will stay with them for years."

In 2013, EA had said that it would have exclusivity on Star Wars games for the next 10 years. While EA will keep making games in the future, Lucasfilm Games is free to partner with other developers. It is also possible that the upcoming Ubisoft Star Wars game will launch after the EA exclusivity agreement ends.