Ubisoft to Launch New Game Might & Magic Heroes: Era of Chaos for Mobile

Ubisoft has unveiled a new game from Might and Magic series that is aimed for smaller screens. The game has been titled Might & Magic Heroes: Era of Chaos. According to the product description on the Google Play store, the game takes players back to the world of Heroes of Might & Magic III. Much like the earlier games, players in Era of Chaos will join Queen Catherine Ironfist on a quest to restore the kingdom of Erathia. The description further reveals that it is a turn-based strategy game with role-playing elements. The game can see players summon heroes from legends, create huge armies of mythical creatures and conquer castles as well.

Furthermore, according to Ubisoft, players will be able to lead armies and expand their empire in online PVP battles. However, unlike its 3D counterpart PC game, the visual style of Era of Chaos is an anime-inspired 2D art style. The game, which requires Android 4.4 and up to play on Android devices, will also, be available on iOS. Furthermore, Ubisoft says that players will also be able to collect, train and upgrade dozen classic troops and creatures including Knights, griffins, archangels, dragons, golems and more. According to Ubisoft, pre-registering for the game will see players get the Pirate Catherine Skin and a legendary pack that includes 2 Gold Keys, 300 Dragonsteel, 300 Shadowsteel and 77,777 Gold on the launch of the game.

