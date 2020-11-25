Ubisoft's Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Arriving for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S on December 1

French video game company Ubisoft has announced that its Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S will launch on December 1. Ubisoft made the announcement in a press release where the company said that the next generation of the game will allow gameplay in 4K resolution and up to 120FPS frame, depending on the mode chosen by the gamers (performance or resolution). Ubisoft said that players will be able to upgrade their version on the same family of devices at no extra cost. Rainbow Six Siege is already available on next gen consoles on their PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions.

Ubisoft also said that current gamers on the PlayStation 4 or the Xbox One consoles will be able to carry forward their progression to the next generation consoles and also upgrade their game at no extra cost. Further, Ubisoft said that cross generation play is also available within the same family of devices, allowing PlayStation 5 users to face PlayStation 4 users and Xbox One users will be able to play with those on Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. Cross play between different families of consoles or between PC and consoles is not currently supported.

"Next-gen console players will be able to experience Rainbow Six Siege with the highest graphical enhancements the game has to offer. These enhancements will offer multiple options for prioritising either performance or resolution, granted players are equipped with a compatible device," Ubisoft said in its release. Ubisoft also said that it will keep developing the game in order to leverage the latest tech that comes with the new generation of gaming consoles from Sony and Microsoft.