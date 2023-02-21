UBON Launches PB-X35 Transparent Power Bank In India: Price, Features And More

UBON has launched a new PB-X35 Transparent Power Bank in India that stands out from other power banks in the market due to its unique transparent aesthetic. It offers a peak power output of 22.5 watts—which will allow phones to get charged quickly.

The PB-X35 power bank also features twin input charging connectors and a 2.0A output charging port—allowing you to charge two devices simultaneously. To ensure the safety of the charger and the devices, the power bank has overheating protection, short circuit protection, and overcharge protection.

One key feature that separates the UBON PB-X35 power bank by UBON is its compact and transparent design, coupled, which provides a see-through look into the power bank mechanisms.

UBON PB-X35 Power Bank Price and Availability

The PB-X35 Transparent Power Bank by UBON is available at a price of Rs 3,699 but can be found for cheaper on UBON’s own website and on e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart.

Commenting on this launch, Mr. Mandeep Arora, Managing Director, UBON said,“In 2023, we at UBON are committed to our promises of providing the best product at pocket-friendly prices. To live up to our promise, we have expanded our product line with launch of PB-X35 transparent power bank and coming soon with many versatile and stylish products from the stable of UBON that will not only upgrade the style quotient but will also promise an unmatched quality for our young users”.He further added, “The newly launched power bank is fully loaded with features and gives a quick and safe charging experience.”

Read all the Latest Tech News here