UFOs Are Real: Does This Mean Aliens Have Been Visiting Earth All Along?

This is a historic moment. This is the first official confirmation that alien unidentified flying objects (UFOs) have indeed been seen and encountered in the skies above earth. The US Government has released three videos, recorded by infrared cameras at different points of time by US Navy pilots as they encountered unidentified flying objects rapidly moving in the skies. This is the first time UFO videos have been declassified by any government around the world, after decades of speculation about the UFOs. The videos, titled "FLIR," "GOFAST" and "GIMBAL" have been officially released on the Naval Air Systems Command website.

One of these videos was recorded by US Navy pilots in November 2004 while the other two were recorded in January 2015. “The U.S. Navy previously acknowledged that these videos circulating in the public domain were indeed Navy videos. After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena,” says the US Department of Defense, in an official statement. "There have been a number of reports of unauthorized and/or unidentified aircraft entering various military-controlled ranges and designated airspace in recent years. For safety and security concerns, the Navy and the USAF take these reports very seriously and investigate each and every report," says Joseph Gradisher, spokesperson for Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare in a statement from the Navy.

Incidentally, some of this footage was earlier released, and the DoD says they have officially declassified these videos so as to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos. The Navy videos of the UFOs were first released online between December 2017 and March 2018 by To The Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences, a company co-founded by former Blink-182 musician Tom DeLonge. The company says that they study information about unidentified aerial phenomena.

The 2004 incident is believed to have occurred about 100 miles out in the Pacific, says The New York Times. Two fighter pilots who were on a routine training mission were dispatched to investigate reports of an unidentified aircraft that a Navy cruiser had been tracking. Pilots reported back that they could see an oblong object about 40 feet long and it was hovering 50 feet above the surface of the water. "It accelerated like nothing I've ever seen," one of the pilots told NYT. The two videos from 2015 bear witness to two aircraft moving rapidly across the sky.

Even though these videos are now available for everyone to see, there is still no official explanation as to what these aircrafts are, any identification or whether they were further tracked or not.

