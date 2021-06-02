UIDAI Proposes Offline Aadhaar Verification, Biometric Lock And More In New Draft Regulation

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) that administers Aadhaar has proposed to allow people to permanently lock their biometrics and introduce a mechanism for offline Aadhaar verification, using a system called Aadhaar Number Capture Service Token or ANCS Token. The UIDAI has, in its Draft Aadhaar Regulations (Authentication and Offline Verification), said that it may enable an Aadhaar number holder to permanently lock his biometrics and temporarily unlock it when needed for biometric authentication. The agency said that all biometric authentication against any such locked biometric records shall fail with a “No" answer with an appropriate response code. The Draft Aadhaar Regulations 2021 are intended to replace the Aadhaar Regulations, 2016.

These proposals were put up in the draft by the UIDAI on May 20 and were first reported on by Business Standard. In the proposal, Aadhaar Number Capture Service (ANCS) has been described as an “encrypted Aadhaar number generated for an Aadhaar number by the Authority for completion of an authentication transaction. The ANCS Token shall be valid for a short period of time as prescribed by the UIDAI. It is not known if ANCS will be a new system or a new capability built on top of the existing UIDAI mechanisms.

The draft regulations also talk about offline Aadhaar verification. This, according to the document, is the process of verifying the identity of an Aadhaar holder without authentication through offline methods specified by UIDAI. The “offline verification" methods mentioned by the UIDAI include QR Code verification, Aadhaar paperless offline e-KYC verification, e-Aadhaar verification, offline paper based verification, and other type of offline methods that will be introduced by UIDAI from time to time. Currently, there is an offline Aadhaar Data Verification Service hat involves the resident going through a series of steps to generate a document.

The new Aadhaar regulations will also define an offline verification seeking entity or OVSE that will undertake offline verification for an Aadhaar card holder. “An OVSE may use the offline verification facility provided by the Authority for obtaining the offline Aadhaar data of the Aadhaar number holder only for the purpose specified to the Aadhaar number holder at the time of verification," the draft says. It also says that no entity or person shall perform offline verification on behalf of another entity or person.

