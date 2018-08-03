English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Whodunnit? UIDAI Denies Pushing '1947' Number in Android Phone Contacts

As per the statement, UIDAI had no role to play in its recently found helpline number saved by default on mobile phones.

News18.com

Updated:August 3, 2018, 3:42 PM IST
Whodunnit? UIDAI Denies Pushing '1947' Number in Android Phone Contacts
UIDAI number screenshot. (Image: News18.com)
Following the widespread confusion around the recently found UIDAI number on the mobile contacts of more than thousands of users across the country, UIDAI has now responded with a press statement. The UIDAI helpline number had been found to be saved by default on the contact list of many smartphone users on Friday morning. UIDAI has now dismissed the claims that this was a directive by the authority.

As per the press statement, UIDAI "has not asked or communicated to any manufacturer or service provider for providing any such facility whatsoever." This essentially means that the inclusion of the UIDAI helpline on the phonebooks has not been directed by the authority itself. It further stated that the toll-free number saved on the phonebooks is not even a valid helpline number anymore, having been replaced by 1947.

This what the full press statement reads:

"Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) today in the wake of some media reports on default inclusion of the UIDAI’s outdated and invalid Toll-free number 1800-300-1947 in the contact list of Android phones said that UIDAI has not asked or communicated to any manufacturer or service provider for providing any such facility whatsoever.

UIDAI emphasised that the said 18003001947 is not a valid UIDAI Toll-free number and some vested interest are trying to create unwarranted confusion in the public. UIDAI’s valid Toll-free number is 1947 which is functional for more than the last two years. UIDAI has reiterated that it has not asked or advised anyone including any telecom service providers or mobile manufacturers or Android to include 18003001947 or 1947 in the default list of public service numbers."

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
