UK clears Amazon deal to buy 16% stake in online food platform Deliveroo

Britain’s competition regulator on Tuesday cleared Amazon’s purchase of a 16% stake in online delivery group Deliveroo, following a provisional nod in June.

The Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) original clearance in April was on the basis that Deliveroo could go out of business without the Amazon investment, but changed its methodology to just focus on competition after criticism.

“Today’s final decision is the result of a thorough examination of this deal and the markets in which Amazon and Deliveroo operate,” said Stuart McIntosh, the inquiry chair. (https://bit.ly/33vp36F)

