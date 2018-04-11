English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Um, Uh, No': Mark Zuckerberg Not Keen to Reveal Own Personal Info
Mark Zuckerberg paused for a full eight seconds, chuckled, grimaced, and ultimately demurred.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg listens while testifying before a joint Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees hearing regarding the company’s use and protection of user data, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Reuters)
Washington: Of the hundreds of questions thrown at Mark Zuckerberg by US lawmakers on Tuesday, none appeared to flummox the Facebook founder more than Senator Dick Durbin's pointed query about where he slept the previous evening.
"Would you be comfortable sharing with us the name of the hotel you stayed in last night?" Durbin asked during an intense and closely-watched hearing about online digital privacy, and Facebook's role in what happens to personal information once users join the platform.
Zuckerberg paused for a full eight seconds, chuckled, grimaced, and ultimately demurred.
"Um, uh, no," he said.
And "if you've messaged anybody this week would you share with us the names of the people you've messaged?" the Illinois Democrat
persisted.
Again, a similar unwillingness to answer.
Perhaps more than any other senator during five hours of questioning, Durbin's everyman tactic put a finger on the crux of the issue surrounding Facebook's failure to maintain control of the private information of tens of millions of users, amid a scandal over the gathering of personal data used to target political advertising and messaging during the 2016 presidential race.
"I think that might be what this is all about," said Durbin, 40 years Zuckerberg's senior.
"Your right to privacy, the limits of your right to privacy, and how much you give away in modern America in the name of connecting people around the world."
Zuckerberg, who at 33 runs a multi-billion-dollar company with some two billion users, accepted personal responsibility for the leak of users' data and vowed that the company will do better in guarding such information.
He also conceded Durbin's point was a fair one. "I think everyone should have control over how their information is used," Zuckerberg said.
Also Watch
"Would you be comfortable sharing with us the name of the hotel you stayed in last night?" Durbin asked during an intense and closely-watched hearing about online digital privacy, and Facebook's role in what happens to personal information once users join the platform.
Zuckerberg paused for a full eight seconds, chuckled, grimaced, and ultimately demurred.
"Um, uh, no," he said.
And "if you've messaged anybody this week would you share with us the names of the people you've messaged?" the Illinois Democrat
persisted.
Again, a similar unwillingness to answer.
Perhaps more than any other senator during five hours of questioning, Durbin's everyman tactic put a finger on the crux of the issue surrounding Facebook's failure to maintain control of the private information of tens of millions of users, amid a scandal over the gathering of personal data used to target political advertising and messaging during the 2016 presidential race.
"I think that might be what this is all about," said Durbin, 40 years Zuckerberg's senior.
"Your right to privacy, the limits of your right to privacy, and how much you give away in modern America in the name of connecting people around the world."
Zuckerberg, who at 33 runs a multi-billion-dollar company with some two billion users, accepted personal responsibility for the leak of users' data and vowed that the company will do better in guarding such information.
He also conceded Durbin's point was a fair one. "I think everyone should have control over how their information is used," Zuckerberg said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|11
|4
|7
|22
|1
|Australia
|52
|38
|42
|132
|2
|England
|24
|30
|21
|75
|4
|New Zealand
|9
|10
|8
|27
|5
|South Africa
|9
|6
|6
|21
|6
|Canada
|8
|21
|15
|44
|7
|Wales
|7
|8
|7
|22
|8
|Scotland
|6
|10
|12
|28
|9
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|10
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Jamaica
|2
|4
|3
|9
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|2
|4
|8
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|15
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|16
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|17
|Botswana
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|2
|2
|4
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|29
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Raveena Tandon Says Public Figures Are Open To Criticism, Gets Criticised
- R Madhavan's Son Wins Bronze Medal For India In Swimming Championship
- Never Took His Side Before But Feeling Bad For Him Now: Krushna Abhishek On Kapil Sharma Controversy
- World’s Most Expensive Number Plate for Sale at Rs 132 Crore, Worth 4500 Maruti Suzuki Alto
- Kidambi Srikanth Set to Replace Viktor Axelsen to Become World No.1