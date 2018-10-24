English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Unicode Emoji 12.0 Beta Hosts 236 Draft Candidates, While Apple Focuses on Diversity
The new emojis should be ready for release by March next year, though it may be longer before you get these on your phone
The new emojis should be ready for release by March next year, though it may be longer before you get these on your phone
Loading...
It is the Unicode Consortium’s job to maintain and publish the standards on which new emojis are made. Considering how emojis have become a language of communication, particularly on smartphones and instant messenger apps, they gain more importance now than ever before. This time around, the Unicode Consortium has confirmed that there are 236 draft candidates in place for the Emoji 12.0 beta package. At the same time, Apple is working on the new emojis for next year, even as it prepares to ship the Emoji 11 update for this year with the upcoming iOS 12.1 software for iPhones and iPads.
The Unicode Consortium’s Emoji 12.0 Beta focuses on new emojis that illustrate human disabilities, such as a human ear which is wearing a hearing aid, male and female emojis signifying hearing disabilities, communicating with sign language, a male and female with a cane, a male and female in a wheelchair and a guide dog, for instance. At present, Apple, Google, Facebook, Adobe, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, Netflix, Oracle, SAP and Shopify are some of the consortium members.
The 236 draft candidates for Emoji 12.0 include 209 emojis related to people, 7 related to animals and nature, 6 new emojis for travel and 15 emojis for objects, among others. It is expected that Emoji 12.0 will roll out for use by software developers in March. It may be some time before phone makers and app companies including Apple, Google and Samsung actually deploy these new emojis. It is expected that Apple will integrate these in next year’s iOS 13 update, which should be unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) with the final release for all users later in the year.
Apple on its part is had proposed the disability and accessibility emojis for Emoji 12.0 Beta. The company will also focus on including gender and skin tone combinations.
The final deliberations and decisions about what eventually makes it to the final Emoji 12.0 release will be made at the next Unicode Technical Committee meeting January 2019, and the release process will be completed by March 2019.
Also Read | The History of Emojis is as Fascinating as Using Them
The Unicode Consortium’s Emoji 12.0 Beta focuses on new emojis that illustrate human disabilities, such as a human ear which is wearing a hearing aid, male and female emojis signifying hearing disabilities, communicating with sign language, a male and female with a cane, a male and female in a wheelchair and a guide dog, for instance. At present, Apple, Google, Facebook, Adobe, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, Netflix, Oracle, SAP and Shopify are some of the consortium members.
The 236 draft candidates for Emoji 12.0 include 209 emojis related to people, 7 related to animals and nature, 6 new emojis for travel and 15 emojis for objects, among others. It is expected that Emoji 12.0 will roll out for use by software developers in March. It may be some time before phone makers and app companies including Apple, Google and Samsung actually deploy these new emojis. It is expected that Apple will integrate these in next year’s iOS 13 update, which should be unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) with the final release for all users later in the year.
Apple on its part is had proposed the disability and accessibility emojis for Emoji 12.0 Beta. The company will also focus on including gender and skin tone combinations.
The final deliberations and decisions about what eventually makes it to the final Emoji 12.0 release will be made at the next Unicode Technical Committee meeting January 2019, and the release process will be completed by March 2019.
Also Read | The History of Emojis is as Fascinating as Using Them
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
-
Saturday 13 October , 2018
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
Saturday 13 October , 2018 Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Friday 12 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Live TV
Recommended For You
- From One Teen Sensation to Another - Shooting Coach Rana Has Success Mantra for Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary
- Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif are trying to Con Everyone in Thugs of Hindostan Song Suraiyya
- Mira Rajput Makes First Public Appearance With Son Zain, See Pics
- Is This Perfect Square Iceberg an Alien Apartment Complex or the World's Largest Ice Cube?
- AIFF Intent on Restructuring Indian Football, But Road Ahead Remains Unclear
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...