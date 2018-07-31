English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Up to 70 Percent of Fashion Accessory Purchases Will be Mobile Driven by 2022: Report
According to the findings of the report, friction accounts for 19 per cent of consumer dropouts, in the apparel category.
Representative Image. (Photo: A model presents creations from the Calvin Klein Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., February 10, 2017/ Reuters)
Loading...
Nearly half of those mobile-influenced purchases will be driven by Facebook, amounting to a $110 billion sales opportunity, said the latest "Zero Friction Future" report. Additionally, mobile will influence two in three apparel purchases, amounting to $66 billion opportunity for brands, half of which will be driven by Facebook, the findings showed.
Friction occurs when consumers dropout during purchase due to an unnecessary additional effort, incremental step or inconvenience.
According to the findings of the report, friction accounts for 19 per cent of consumer dropouts, in the apparel category, and in the accessories category, friction accounts for 22 per cent of consumer dropouts.
"Fashion spectrum in India has evolved so considerably, that the apparel and accessory market is projected to reach $102 billion and $155 billion individually, by the year 2022," said Pulkit Trivedi, Director, Facebook India. "Today, mobile has become central to the way brands market and sell their products and engage with customers end-to-end. With our Zero Friction Future report, we aim to help fashion brands adopt relevant marketing strategies and reduce friction in consumer journeys across multiple touch-points, leading to improved conversion rates and increased revenue opportunity," Trivedi added.
According to the research, top friction areas for different demographic cohorts vary and hence marketers need to customise their marketing strategy accordingly.
For example, men and women display different drivers for entering the purchase funnel, the report said.
Also Watch
Friction occurs when consumers dropout during purchase due to an unnecessary additional effort, incremental step or inconvenience.
According to the findings of the report, friction accounts for 19 per cent of consumer dropouts, in the apparel category, and in the accessories category, friction accounts for 22 per cent of consumer dropouts.
"Fashion spectrum in India has evolved so considerably, that the apparel and accessory market is projected to reach $102 billion and $155 billion individually, by the year 2022," said Pulkit Trivedi, Director, Facebook India. "Today, mobile has become central to the way brands market and sell their products and engage with customers end-to-end. With our Zero Friction Future report, we aim to help fashion brands adopt relevant marketing strategies and reduce friction in consumer journeys across multiple touch-points, leading to improved conversion rates and increased revenue opportunity," Trivedi added.
According to the research, top friction areas for different demographic cohorts vary and hence marketers need to customise their marketing strategy accordingly.
For example, men and women display different drivers for entering the purchase funnel, the report said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Top 5 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Alternates Under Rs 2 Lakh: Bajaj Dominar, Yamaha FZ25 and More
- Scientists Have Discovered a New Shape-- And You're Made Up Of It!
- Twitter Hopes Academics Will be Able to Address Toxic Conversations on The Social Network
- Smarter Smartphones on The Way as 80% of New Phones Will Have AI by 2023
- Hardworking Anirudh Thapa Wants to Make Selection Process a Headache for Stephen Constantine
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...