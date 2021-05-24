Upcoming MacBook Pro Models May Use An Apple M1X Chipset, Front Logo To Be Removed?

Apple this year will launch new MacBook Pro models that will come with a new Apple Silicon chip. A report in 9to5Mac cites a source “with a decent track record" to hint that this year’s Apple MacBook Pro models will come with an M1X chipset and will remove the “MacBook Pro" logo below the display. According to the the report, Apple’s planned name for the MacBook Pro chipset is the M1X. The report also said that the latest rumour comes in line with a Bloomberg report on the new MacBook Pro laptops. The Bloomberg report from last week said that the 2021 MacBook pro models will feature a new Apple Silicon chip including a 10-core CPU with eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores.

The Bloomberg report did not speculate on how the MacBook Pro’s new chip would be branded, but said that the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro and a higher-end version of the MacBook Air will also get a new Apple Silicon chip. This chip, according to the report, will include the same number of computing cores as the M1 but will run faster. This hinted towards two new Apple Silicon in the works - one for the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro and high-end MacBook Air, and one for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

The 9to5Google report also cites iOS developer Dylandkt as saying that the next Apple Silicon chip will be branded as the M1X. “The M1X is an extension of the M1 that will contain more thunderbolt channels, cpu cores, gpu cores, multiple external monitor support, and greater power draw," the developer was quoted as saying. The report also said that Apple will drop the “MacBook Pro" logo from below the display, in line with the latest iMac.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here