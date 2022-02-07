Update Google Chrome Browser Immediately, Warns Govt

Government cybersecurity agency– CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) is asking users to update to the latest Google Chrome browser version– Google Chrome 98. CERT-In has issued a ‘high severity’ warning to people that if users do not update then there hackers may take advantage and steal your data and even track you.

As per the advisory by CERT-In, “Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome which could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system.”

Explaining further, it said, “These vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to Use after free in Safe Browsing, Reader Mode, Web Search, Thumbnail Tab, Strip, Screen Capture, Window Dialog, Payments, Extensions, Accessibility and Cast; Heap buffer overflow in ANGLE; Inappropriate implementation in Full Screen Mode, Scroll, Extensions Platform and Pointer Lock; Type Confusion in V8 ;Policy bypass in COOP and Out of bounds memory access in V8.”

Hackers could exploit these vulnerabilities to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system.

If you are using the Google Chrome version that is older than version 98.0.4758.80 then you are at high risk. So, hit the update button immediately.

Google recently released Chrome 98 to the stable channel for Windows, Mac and Linux. “Chrome 98.0.4758.80/81/82 for windows and 98.0.4758.80 for mac and linux contains a number of fixes and improvements — a list of changes is available in the log,” Google said in an official blog post.

“This update includes 27 security fixes. Below, we highlight fixes that were contributed by external researchers,” it added.

