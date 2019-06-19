Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Updates Galore For OnePlus 7 Pro, as The OxygenOS 9.5.8 Now Rolls Out: The Complete Changelog

The OxygenOS 9.5.8 update brings the May security patch for Android phones, though Google has since rolled out the June patch for its own Pixel line of smartphones.

Vishal Mathur | @vishalmathur85

Updated:June 19, 2019, 9:20 AM IST
A bit more than a week since the last big update was made available, Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has rolled out the OxygenOS 9.5.8 update for the flagship OnePlus 7 Pro. The update is now rolling out in a phased manner and will be available for the 4G variants of the OnePlus 7 Pro in the EU as well as internationally. The OxygenOS 9.5.8 update brings the May security patch for Android phones, though Google has since rolled out the June patch for its own Pixel line of smartphones.

The OxygenOS 9.5.8 is further optimizing the touchscreen response. The previous update, the OxygenOS 9.5.7 which was made available earlier this year, had fixed the phantom touch issue—many OnePlus 7 Pro users had reported ghost touches on their phones, when they weren’t using them, causing apps and menus to open without prompt. The OnePlus 7 Pro will also now be better optimized for third-party USB Type-C headphones, in case you use one of those accessories. OnePlus also says that the audio quality for voice calls has been improved. As far as the camera is concerned, there are no updates in terms of improving the photography performance, but OxygenOS 9.5.8 does fix the front camera behavior where the pop-up camera opened for an incoming video call while the screen was off or locked. Incidentally, the same fix had also been rolled out for the 5G variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro just a couple of days ago.

Here is the complete changelog of the OxygenOS 9.5.8 update.

System

Optimized touch sensitivity for the screen

Optimized compatibility for third-party Type-C headphones

Updated Android security patch to 2019.05

General bug fixes and improvements

Phone

Improved audio quality

Camera

Fixed issue with the pop-up camera opening for an incoming video call while the screen is off or locked

The EU build has been tagged GM21BA while the international build of OxygenOS 9.5.8 is tagged GM21AA. In case your OnePlus 7 Pro isn’t downloading the latest update just yet, you could probably give it a day or two since this is a phased roll-out and the new software will be available for all phones in the next few days.

Also Read | OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.7 Fixes Phantom Touch and Adds Camera Tweaks: The Complete Changelog

Also Read | OnePlus 7 Pro Gets New OxygenOS Update With Camera Improvements: The Complete Changelog

