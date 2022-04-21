US Air Force To Provide Training In Metaverse Under Spaceverse

The US Air Force has filed a trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a “SPACEVERSE,” a metaverse that will provide training activities to personnel. The SPACEVERSE by the US Air Force will be used for an extended reality training, testing, and operations environment to the US Air Force.

Spaceverse is “a secure digital metaverse that converges terrestrial and space physical and digital realities and provides synthetic and simulated extended-reality (XR) training, testing, and operations environments,” the patent filing said.

This comes as a part of the US armed forces looking to modernise their tactics. This comes at a time when the geo-political tensions between superpowers have escalated due to the Russia-Ukraine war. The SPACEVERSE will introduce an invincible way of training and will give more training ground to the army than under their control.

Training of troops is a long process that takes months, sometimes years to complete. By venturing into the metaverse, the US Air Force is poised to save lots of time and money from the taxpayers. Moreover, resources will also be used to simulate for Air Force trainees in the future.

It is not known as to which blockchain the US Air Force will use for its metaverse. It is also likely that the US Air Force will develop its own blockchain in the coming days.

The USPTO filing has been removed since it was first spotted. This could be due to security reasons as the US is keep to keep its tactics and plans a secret. The adoptation of blockchain and metaverse from the US Air Force comes as a big breakthrough for the industry, as this is the first time any defence force from any country has ventured into the metaverse.

