Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Rebukes Facebook for Misleading American Public

Pelosi accused Facebook of having a shameful business model where it is only interested in tax cuts and avoiding antitrust action against itself.

IANS

Updated:January 17, 2020, 10:04 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Rebukes Facebook for Misleading American Public
File photo of speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. (Reuters) (Image altered by News18)

In a rare rebuke of Facebook, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has accused the social networking platform of misleading the American people and "schmoozing" President Donald Trump's administration out of anti-trust action. Pelosi, during her weekly press briefing here on Thursday, said that Facebook has been very abusive of the great opportunity that technology has given them. "My thought about them is that all they want is their tax cuts and no antitrust action against them, and they schmooze this administration in that regard because so far that is what they've received," Pelosi said.

She was replying to a question whether Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg have too much power. Several US lawmakers, including Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, have been pitching to break up Facebook. Warren even successfully run a fake ad on the social media platform that claimed: "Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook just endorsed Donald Trump for re-election".

According to Pelosi, Facebook intends to be accomplices for misleading the American people "with money from God knows where". "They didn't even check on the money from Russia in the last election. They never even thought they should. They have been very irresponsible," she stressed. "I think their behaviour is shameful," Pelosi added.

Facebook was yet to issue a statement on Pelosi's outburst. "Facebook's business model is strictly to make money. They don't care about the impact on children. They don't care about the impact on truth," Pelosi continued.

Last December, Facebook admitted to US senators that its tracks the location of its users even when they have turned off the location settings. In a letter addressed to Senators Christopher A. Coons and Josh Hawley, Facebook's Deputy Chief Privacy Officer Rob Sherman detailed the social networking giant tracks a user's location even when the user has turned off the tracking services from their account.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram