US Officials Made 'Fake' Facebook Profiles to Nab Indians
About 600 foreign students had enrolled with the fake university floated by the US authorities under a sting operation. More than 80 per cent of these students were from the two Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Facebook has said that the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) violated its guidelines by creating fake profiles on its platform tied to the University of Farmington -- a sham institution that leftover 600 students, 90 percent of the Indians, in detention. The Facebook profiles were allegedly created by the ICE's Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) division, the Guardian reported on Thursday.
"Law enforcement authorities, like everyone else, are required to use their real names on Facebook and we make this policy clear on our public-facing aLaw Enforcement Guidelines' page," a Facebook representative told the daily. "Operating fake accounts is not allowed, and we will act on any violating accounts." The University of Farmington had a website as well as Facebook and Twitter accounts - but did not have a campus or faculty.
