English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US President Donald Trump Considering ex-Microsoft Executive For Economic Adviser Role
Christopher P. Liddell, a White House official who was an executive at Microsoft, to succeed departing Gary Cohn as the top economic adviser.
US President Donald Trump Considering ex-Microsoft Executive For Economic Adviser Role. (Photo: Reuters)
US President Donald Trump is considering Christopher P. Liddell, a White House official who was an executive at Microsoft, to succeed departing Gary Cohn as the top economic adviser, a media report said. Citing two persons who were briefed on the discussions, The Seattle Times reported on Saturday that Liddell, who is the White House director of strategic initiatives, is seen as a front-runner to replace Cohn as director of the National Economic Council.
Also Read: Apple Adds More ‘Texture’ to Its Services With Magazine Deal
However, a firm decision has not been made Christopher P. Liddell, worked as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Microsoft and later for General Motors. He joined the Trump administration last year and has worked closely with Jared Kushner, the President's son-in-law and senior adviser. Gary Cohn, former president of Goldman Sachs bank, resigned last week amid a major internal clash over Trump's decision to impose tariffs on aluminium and steel imports.
Also Read: Apple Adds More ‘Texture’ to Its Services With Magazine Deal
It is the latest in a series of high-profile departures from Trump's team. Cohn, who had been rumoured just weeks ago as a potential next Chief of Staff, will leave the White House in the coming weeks, CNN reported. Shahira Knight, a deputy to Cohn who was crucial to the legislation revamping the tax code, and was one of the favourites to replace. But Knight was uninterested, officials were quoted as saying.
Liddell, a New Zealander by birth, became Microsoft's CFO in 2005, leading the company through the economic downturn. After joining General Motors in 2010, he helped guide the automaker's recovery from bankruptcy, the report said.
Watch: Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global | Interview at MWC 2018
Also Watch
Also Read: Apple Adds More ‘Texture’ to Its Services With Magazine Deal
However, a firm decision has not been made Christopher P. Liddell, worked as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Microsoft and later for General Motors. He joined the Trump administration last year and has worked closely with Jared Kushner, the President's son-in-law and senior adviser. Gary Cohn, former president of Goldman Sachs bank, resigned last week amid a major internal clash over Trump's decision to impose tariffs on aluminium and steel imports.
Also Read: Apple Adds More ‘Texture’ to Its Services With Magazine Deal
It is the latest in a series of high-profile departures from Trump's team. Cohn, who had been rumoured just weeks ago as a potential next Chief of Staff, will leave the White House in the coming weeks, CNN reported. Shahira Knight, a deputy to Cohn who was crucial to the legislation revamping the tax code, and was one of the favourites to replace. But Knight was uninterested, officials were quoted as saying.
Liddell, a New Zealander by birth, became Microsoft's CFO in 2005, leading the company through the economic downturn. After joining General Motors in 2010, he helped guide the automaker's recovery from bankruptcy, the report said.
Watch: Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global | Interview at MWC 2018
Also Watch
-
Watch | Ranveer Singh Interviews Manchester United Legend Nemanja Vidic
-
Monday 12 March , 2018
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
Watch | Ranveer Singh Interviews Manchester United Legend Nemanja Vidic
Monday 12 March , 2018 Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Friday 09 March , 2018 Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
Friday 09 March , 2018 North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan Get Ready for the Adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's The Zoya Factor
- Datsun GO and GO+ Remix Limited Edition Launched in India for Rs 4.21 Lakh
- Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are Twinning in Navy Blue Pumps at Commonwealth Service
- Venezuela Wants India to Buy Its Oil Using Rupee, Not US Dollar
- Here's Why New Nokia Phones Are Even Stronger Than Before; Interaction With Juho Sarvikas