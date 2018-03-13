English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

US President Donald Trump Considering ex-Microsoft Executive For Economic Adviser Role

Christopher P. Liddell, a White House official who was an executive at Microsoft, to succeed departing Gary Cohn as the top economic adviser.

Updated:March 13, 2018, 11:48 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
US President Donald Trump Considering ex-Microsoft Executive For Economic Adviser Role
US President Donald Trump Considering ex-Microsoft Executive For Economic Adviser Role. (Photo: Reuters)
US President Donald Trump is considering Christopher P. Liddell, a White House official who was an executive at Microsoft, to succeed departing Gary Cohn as the top economic adviser, a media report said. Citing two persons who were briefed on the discussions, The Seattle Times reported on Saturday that Liddell, who is the White House director of strategic initiatives, is seen as a front-runner to replace Cohn as director of the National Economic Council.

Also Read: Apple Adds More ‘Texture’ to Its Services With Magazine Deal

However, a firm decision has not been made Christopher P. Liddell, worked as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Microsoft and later for General Motors. He joined the Trump administration last year and has worked closely with Jared Kushner, the President's son-in-law and senior adviser. Gary Cohn, former president of Goldman Sachs bank, resigned last week amid a major internal clash over Trump's decision to impose tariffs on aluminium and steel imports.

Also Read: Apple Adds More ‘Texture’ to Its Services With Magazine Deal

It is the latest in a series of high-profile departures from Trump's team. Cohn, who had been rumoured just weeks ago as a potential next Chief of Staff, will leave the White House in the coming weeks, CNN reported. Shahira Knight, a deputy to Cohn who was crucial to the legislation revamping the tax code, and was one of the favourites to replace. But Knight was uninterested, officials were quoted as saying.

Liddell, a New Zealander by birth, became Microsoft's CFO in 2005, leading the company through the economic downturn. After joining General Motors in 2010, he helped guide the automaker's recovery from bankruptcy, the report said.

Watch: Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global | Interview at MWC 2018


 


Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES