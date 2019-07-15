US Proposes Barring Big Tech Companies from Offering Financial Services, Digital Currencies
After Facebook Inc's proposed Libra digital coin aroused widespread objection, a House Financial Services Committee bill proposes a fine of $1 million per day for violation of such rules.
Representations of virtual currency are displayed in front of the Libra logo in this illustration picture. June 21, 2019 (Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)
A proposal to prevent big technology companies from functioning as financial institutions or issuing digital currencies has been circulated for discussion by the Democratic majority that leads the House Financial Services Committee, according to a copy of the draft legislation seen by Reuters.
In a sign of widening scrutiny after Facebook Inc's proposed Libra digital coin aroused widespread objection, the bill proposes a fine of $1 million per day for violation of such rules.
Such a sweeping proposal would likely spark opposition from Republican members of the house who are keen on innovation, and would likely struggle to gather enough votes to pass the lower chamber.
Even if it were to pass the full house, it would still have to pass the senate which would also likely be an uphill struggle. Nevertheless, the draft proposal sends a strong message to large tech firms increasingly eyeing the financial services space.
The draft legislation, "Keep Big Tech Out Of Finance Act", describes a large technology firm as a company mainly offering an online platform service with at least $25 billion in annual revenue.
"A large platform utility may not establish, maintain, or operate a digital asset that is intended to be widely used as medium of exchange, unit of account, store of value, or any other similar function, as defined by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System," it proposes.
Facebook, which would qualify to be such an entity, said last month it would launch its global cryptocurrency in 2020.
Facebook and 28 partners, including Mastercard Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc and Uber Technologies Inc, would form the Libra Association to govern the new coin. No banks are currently part of the group.
Last week, US President Donald Trump criticized Libra and other cryptocurrencies and demanded that companies seek a banking charter and make themselves subject to US and global regulations if they wanted to "become a bank."
His comments came after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers that Facebook's plan to build a digital currency called Libra could not move forward unless it addressed concerns over privacy, money laundering, consumer protection and financial stability.
Also Watch
-
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
-
Saturday 22 June , 2019
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
First Ride Review: New BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: The Echo Show 5 Goes on Sale For Rs 5,399 And This May be Its Lowest Price Ever
- 'I Should Be Allowed To Play Any Person': Scarlett Johansson Trolled After Comments on 'Casting'
- World Cup Final | Why Umpires Awarded Six Runs & Not Five for Stokes' Incident in Final Over
- Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Share Romantic Photos From Honeymoon in Maldives
- Calling England's World Cup Team 'Not English Enough' is Plain Bigotry