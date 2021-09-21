Useful Features Coming To Finder in Apple's MacOS Monterey

Apple’s macOS Monterey will bring several new features to Mac users. While the major attention is towards new Live Text and Focus modes, there would be some big changes coming to Finder as well. The first thing that opens on your Apple computer system is Finder. This basically is a place where you could find contents of iCloud Drive, Mac, and other storage devices.

Finder in macOS Monterey would soon be receiving new features. These features will be available for all Mac devices that are compatible with macOS Monterey. The new features will mostly focus on files and folders, Shortcuts, and iCloud.

Finder and Shortcuts

Apple is bringing Shortcuts to the desktop for the first time via macOS Monterey. Shortcuts are powerful tools that were first released on iOS (and later iPadOS), which connect native and third-party apps for doing things automatically, via a button or Siri. With this, you could access the Shortcuts created in macOS Monterey quickly from the Touch Bar, menu bar, and Quick Actions menu.

For adding Shortcuts to the menu bar, users need to click on the Shortcuts app on Mac and install your Shortcuts. You can now drag the shortcut from all Shortcuts boxes to the Menu Bar box placed on the left side of the screen.

Enhanced “go to folder" Window

Finder on macOS Monterey also gets an enhanced “go to folder" window that offers an improved auto-completion engine and a new look. The new design makes it easy to find folders and files on the system and also shows you the previously looked at content.

To find the “go to folder", simply choose Finder from the Mac Dock and select Go on the menu bar. Now click on Go to Folder.

New iCloud collaboration

You could now find a new iCloud collaboration folder in the sidebar in macOS Monterey from where you could find shared documents and information regarding them.

For finding the location of the iCloud collaboration folder, choose Finder from Mac Dock and select Go on the menu bar and click Shared.

Automatic window resizing

This feature on macOS Monterey includes an automatic window resizing tool that works while using a secondary display like Mac or iPad with Sidecar, wherein the tool automatically resizes the window to fit the secondary screen.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here