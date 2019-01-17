User Data Now Locally Hosted in India: Truecaller

Aiming to provide secure services to the users, Swedish caller identification app Truecaller on Wednesday said all its Indian user data is now hosted in the country. India has over 60 percent of Truecaller's global user base of more than 100 million daily active users."This is one of the many steps we are taking to ensure better services. This also safeguards users' privacy and data while being compliant with laws of the geographies we operate in," Nami Zarringhalam, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Truecaller, said in a statement.In line with its business strategies, Truecaller has also doubled the speed in search results for "Caller ID" and "Spam detection" features within the app, he said. With its offices in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai, more than half of the company's employees are from India.