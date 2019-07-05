Users Have Already Spent $40 Billion on Apps This Year; Tinder is The Highest Earning App Globally

Take the pledge to vote

July 5, 2019
If someone says apps are serious business, believe them. As it turns out, smartphone users globally have already clocked $40 billion in spending on apps for their phones this year, and we are just halfway through it. This is according to the latest numbers by app analytics platform SensorTower. And this is 15.4 percent more than the $34.4 billion consumers spent on apps in the first half of 2018. As things stand, the App App Store and the Google Play Store have both seen increased traction.

The iPhone and iPad users have clocked as much as $25.5 billion in app spends globally on the Apple App Store, which is a 13.2 percent increase from the $22.6 billion in the same period in 2018. Android users spent $14.2 billion on apps at the same time, and this is a 19.6 percent increase from the $11.8 billion spent in the same period last year. Yet, the sales generated by Apple’s platform are still around 80 percent more than the Google Play Store.

But which apps are users spending their money on? SensorTower says “Tinder was the highest grossing non-game app in 1H19, generating an estimated $497 million in spending across both stores. This was about 32 percent more than users spent in the app during the first half of 2018.” This was followed by Netflix with an estimated consumer spend of close to $399 million globally. Incidentally, Netflix was the top grossing app last year, but its decision to remove in-app subscriptions from the iOS app has hurt its numbers. Tencent Video is the third highest grossing app on the application stores, and incidentally, the $278 million that it had clocked do not include the third-party app stores in China.

