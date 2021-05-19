VaccinateMe COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Finder Site by HealthifyMe Now Available in 11 Languages

VaccinateMe, the COVID-19 vaccine slot finder by the fitness company HealthifyMe, is now available in ten regional languages aside from English. In a press statement, the company said the platform can now be used in Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Odia, Punjabi and Malayalam. In case a vaccination slot is not available, VaccinateMe now has also added an option where users can sign up for real-time SMS alerts aside from the WhatsApp option. The SMS can be received in the vernacular to ensure those without smartphones can also easily access the information in time and make arrangements for booking their slot. To change the language, users will simply need to tap on the language drop down option on the home page and select their preference. VaccinateMe, similar to several other COVID-19 vaccine slot finder platform, uses CoWIN API to fetch official data. However, eligible citizens can only book COVID-19 vaccine slots via the CoWIN website or services integrated into the Aarogya Setu app.

HealthifyMe adds that VaccinateMe recorded an “exceptional response" since its launch earlier this month and helped over 30 lakh users with notifications and slots availability across 700+ districts in India. Along with the metros, the platform has also seemingly received traction from Tier 2 and 3 cities like Mysuru, Lucknow, Nashik, Indore, Patna, Meerut, Tirupati, and Belgaum. On the first day of its launch itself, over a quarter-million users enrolled on the app, and now over five lakh users on average are using the platform daily, the fitness company notes. Additionally, over 21 lakh slot availability notifications have been sent to the people who have registered on the platform. Speaking over the development, Tushar Vashisht, co-founder and CEO at HealthifyMe highlighted the importance of vaccines. “In the current crisis, getting vaccinated is the best thing one can do to be healthy and fit. It is heartening to see over 3 million users have found VaccinateMe.in useful. With the platform now available in 11 languages and slot open notifications being sent via SMS, we hope more people will use it to find vaccination slots as they become available," he said in the statement.

VaccinateMe is available to use via the website. Users can find slots by entering pin code or district, and the platform offers several filters to narrow down results.

