Vaio E15, SE14 Laptops With Full-HD Display Launched India, Available to Pre-Book at Starting Rs 49,990

The Vaio E15 and Vaio SE14 laptop models have debuted in India, marking the Japanese manufacturer's official comeback in the country. The new Vaio laptops are brought by Hong Kong-based Nexstgo that also distributes Avita notebooks in India. Both the devices are currently available to pre-book via Flipkart till January 23 (11:59 PM). The e-commerce platform is also offering sale deals such as 10 percent off (up to Rs 1,500) on Bank Of Baroda credit cards and 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. The E-series Vaio laptops were first introduced in India by Sony.

Starting with the all-new Vaio E15, the notebook sports a black colour body (silver also available) and a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x 1,080 pixels) IPS display with narrow bezels. It packs the quad-core AMD Ryzen 5 or AMD Ryzen 7 CPU paired with Radeon Vega 8 or Radeon RX Vega 10 graphics. It runs on Windows 10 Home out of the box and includes 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop further carries one micro HDMI port, two USB 3.0 ports and a single USB Type-C port.

Other notable features of the Vaio E15 include Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, 1-megapixel webcam, and a backlit keyboard. It is touted to deliver 8 hours of battery life.

On the other hand, the Vaio SE14 sports a 14-inch full-HD IPS display with anti-glare coating while its keyboard comes with anti-spill feature. Under the hood, it packs the 8th-generation Intel Core i58265U processor paired with integrated UHD 620 graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of SSD. It offers a four-speaker design, with two top-firing speakers and two down-firing speakers. Connectivity options on the notebook include two USB Type-C and USB 3.0 ports, a single HDMI port, Bluetooth v5.0, and Wi-Fi. The Vaio SE14 also carries 1-megapixel webcam and a backlit keyboard, and ships with Windows 10 Home. Moreover, it is touted to deliver up to 13 hours of battery life per charge.

In terms of pricing, the Vaio E15 price in India starts at Rs 66,990, and the laptop comes in Ink Black and Tin Silver colour options. Whereas, the Vaio SE14 comes in Dark Gray and Red Cooper colours at Rs 84,690. Notably, Flipkart is selling the two at an introductory price of Rs 49,990 and Rs 62,990, respectively. Their regular sales in India will start from January 19.