Vaio Laptops May Be Making A Comeback Soon In India, But These Aren’t The Sony Vaio You May Imagine

You wouldn’t be entirely out of place if you are reminiscing about the good old days when Sony Vaio laptops were an option for you in the computing space. Yes, they cost a premium for the specs they had in direct comparison with most rivals, and some variants particularly suffered from preloaded bloatware, but there was just something about the style and reliability of Sony Vaio laptops that most rivals couldn’t match. The Vaio branded laptops may be coming back as early as January 2021, if this latest teaser by shopping website Flipkart is to be believed.

It turns out that Hong Kong based computing device manufacturer Nexstgo has a licensing agreement in place with Vaio to manufacture and sell laptops in India as well as several other Asian markets. Sony had sold the Vaio PC business back in 2014 after a prolonged period of inactivity and hasn’t been present in the computing device space since. The teaser from Flipkart doesn’t reveal any further details about the laptops, the pricing or whether we will have Intel as well as AMD powered variants in place. The teaser simply says “lighter than your past”, and you don’t need to be a rocket scientist to figure out that the focus will be on slim and light laptops.

This may be a good time for Nexstgo to push the Vaio brand again in the computing device space. This year has been a surprise boost for laptop manufacturers with sales seeing all-time high numbers because of millions around the world working from home due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Nexstgo Vaio laptops will compete across price brands with brands such as HP, Acer, Asus, Dell and Xiaomi, and perhaps even the recently launched Nokia laptops which are also on sale on Flipkart.