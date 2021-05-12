Vaio SE14, SX14 Laptops With Carbon Cover, Fingerprint Scanner Launched in India: Price, Specs

Vaio SE14 and Vaio SX14 laptops by Japanese manufacturer Vaio have debuted in India. The new Vaio laptops are brought by Hong Kong-based Nexstgo that also distributes Avita notebooks in the country. Both the devices will go on sale via Amazon and feature a minimalist design for users’ daily needs. The Vaio SE14 and Vaio SX14 come with an array of sensors and Intel CPUs, under the hood. Vaio says the duo features a carbon cover for a lightweight design, in addition to a fingerprint scanner for extra security.

Starting with Vaio SE14, the laptop comes with a 14-inch screen with Full-HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixel) resolution and narrow bezels. The laptop features an aluminium body but weighs just 1.39 kgs. Connectivity options include HDMI port v1.4 at 30Hz, two USB 3.2 ports, two USB Type-C points with Thunderbolt support, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack. Under the hood, there’s up to 11-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512TB SSD storage, and Intel Iris Xe GPU. Other notable features on the Vaio SE14 include a backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader for security, and 46 Watt Hour battery that is touted to deliver 12 hours of battery. The laptop’s price in India starts at Rs 88,990 and comes in Red Copper and Dark Gray colour finishes. It is currently listed on Amazon.

On the other hand, the new Vaio SX14 laptop comes with a 14-inch non-touch display with and 4K Ultra-HD resolution and Dolby Audio-enabled speakers. Under the hood, it comes with an Intel Core i7 CPU paired with LPDDR3 RAM and up to 1TB SSD storage. Connectivity options on the laptop include a USB Type-C port, three USB ports, an HDMI port, a VGA connector and a LAN port. It features Bluetooth v4.1, fingerprint scanner and Windows Hello face login, HD webcam, and backlit keyboard. The Vaio SX14 price in India starts at Rs 1,72,990, and the company says it is designed to meet today’s “mobile computing needs." The laptop is touted to deliver roughly 14 hours of battery.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here