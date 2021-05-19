Vaio Z With Carbon Fibre Body, 11th-Gen Intel Core CPU Launched in India, Priced at Rs 3,52,990

Japanese tech company Vaio has launched the Vaio Z laptop in India that is said to be the first notebook to feature “a 3-D moulded," carbon fibre body to ensure durability yet a lightweight - “previously available to the car racing industry." Exclusively available via Amazon, the ultra-premium laptop comes with a 14-inch 4K display with Dolby Audio-enabled speakers and weighs roughly 1 Kg. It also carries the 11th-generation Intel Core processors and integrated Intel GPU. The Vaio Z will be distributed by Nexstgo, the company that also sells Avita laptops in the country. The device will come preloaded with Windows 10 Pro with lifetime validity.

In terms of design, the Vaio Z comes in a black colour finish and includes an"ergonomic hinge" that lets the screen swivels up to 180 degrees. It sports a 14-inch Ultra-HD (4K) LCD display with slim bezels all around. Under the hood, the notebook carries the 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11375H CPU with Intel Iris Xe GPU. The laptop also has 32GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. The connectivity options include two USB Type-C ports that support Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, Bluetooth 4.1, and a headphone jack. Sadly, the ultra-premium laptop supports the old-gen dual-band Wi-Fi for internet connectivity. Other notable features of the laptop include facial recognition, fingerprint reader, bios authentication, 53Wh battery that is touted to deliver 10 hours of battery life per charge. The webcam comes with a cover to ensure security, and the laptop carries Dolby Audio speakers to deliver a crystal clear sound. The Vaio Z comes with a price tag of Rs 3,52,990, and Amazon is also offering deals like standard EMI payment option starting at Rs 16,616 per month, instant discount with select cards, and an exchange offer.

