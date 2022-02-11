Valentine’s Day 2022: Best Budget Fitness Band And Smartwatch To Gift Your Loved Ones

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and that means it is time to think about unique gifting ideas for your loved ones. Gadgets have proven to be a good gifting option for buyers over the years, but it’s about giving them with a thought. So, if you want to give a healthy dose of love for Valentine’s Day 2022, we suggest you check out some of the budget fitness trackers and smartwatches available in the market. This way you want to keep their health in focus and gift them a valuable item to show your love.

1. Redmi Smart Band

Redmi Smart Band is a budget fitness tracker that helps you start the fitness journey. It gets a 1-inch colour display with touch support, and with the option to adjust screen brightness. The Band offers 24×7 heart rate monitoring, and has support for 5 sports modes like power walking, cycling and running among others. You can switch the watch faces with over 50 options pre-loaded on the device. Thanks to 5 ATM rating, you can wear the Smart Band while working out.

Price - Rs 1,499

2. OnePlus Band

OnePlus Band is the second option we recommend for gifting. It has all the basic features that a user needs these days. You have 13 exercise modes, along with an SpO2 blood oxygen monitor and heart rate tracker to help with your fitness needs. OnePlus Band works with both Android or iOS devices for which you need to download the OnePlus Health app. This fitness tracker comes with IP68 and 5 ATM rating, making it capable of working underwater. OnePlus Band sports a 1.1-inch display that shows call/message notification, lets you control music playback and is able to change watch faces.

Price - Rs 1,699

3. Mi Smart Band 6

Mi Smart Band 6 comes with a large display, and offers 30 sports modes for different types of workout. It even has a dedicated mode that helps with tracking the health of women and their menstrual cycle. Mi Smart Band 6 includes a 1.56-inch AMOLED screen and you have functional trackers like PAi, improved 24×7 heart rate and sleep sensors in tow. The device can easily last you for a couple of weeks even after using all the features on offer.

Price - Rs 3,299

4. Noise ColorFit Ultra

Noise ColorFit Ultra is a budget smartwatch option that you can gift your Valentine. It includes a 1.75-inch HD display with touch support. Noise has packed the device with useful sensors like SpO2 monitoring, heart-rate tracker, stress monitor, REM and sleep monitor as well. The smartwatch has 60 different sports modes that cater to both outdoor and indoor activities. The Watch is IP68 dust and water resistant, so you can easily wear it in the pool or for a shower. ColorFit Ultra promises a week’s battery life.

Price - Rs 3,499

5. Realme Smart Watch S

Realme Smart Watch S is another reliable option that gives you fitness, smartness and more. It has SpO2 for blood oxygen level monitoring and a heart-rate tracker. The style quotient of Smart Watch S does not compromise on durability. The wearable gets IP68 rating and the screen comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Realme has added 16 sports modes for users to experience. The large display is the ideal spot to claim all your smartphone chats and call alerts.

Price - Rs 4,699

6. Amazfit Bip U Pro

And the last smartwatch comes from Amazfit that we would suggest as a gifting option this week. The Bip U Pro gives you the ideal mix of fitness and style. It sports a 1.43-inch colour TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Bip U Pro offers 5 ATM water-resistance, comes with a 24×7 heart rate monitoring sensor, SpO2 blood oxygen monitor, sleep quality analyzer, and more. Amazfit has also included trackers for menstrual cycles and ovulation as well. You also have the option to give voice commands using Alexa for different functions.

Price - Rs 4,999

