Valentine's Day 2022 Budget Gifts: Smart Lamps, Earphones and Other Gadgets Under Rs 999

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and many would be hoping to gift something ‘special’ to their partners. While some may want to go the extra mile by getting some premium and unique, there are still lots of options to consider under Rs 1,000. If your partner loves gadgets, Amazon and Flipkart are good destinations to explore. Otherwise, there are other options like OTT subscriptions that will unlock a host of movies and original shows that you can binge-watch together for the rest of 2022.

For this Valentine’s Day 2022 gifting ideas, we are looking at tech under Rs 1,000. Readers must note that gadgets mentioned on the list are based on customers’ reviews and site ratings, and we haven’t tested them personally.

Earphones

On Flipkart

Mivi DuoPods M20 True Wireless Bluetooth Headset - Rs 999

JBL Endurance Run Wired Headset - Rs 939

Noise Nerve Neckband Bluetooth Headset - Rs 999

On Amazon

JBL C100SI In-Ear Wired Earphones with Mic - Rs 649

Realme Buds 2 Wired in-Ear Earphones with Mic - Rs 599

boAt Rockerz 255 in-Ear Wireless Earphones - Rs 1-

Smart Lamps

On Flipkart

PHILIPS Breeze LED Desk Light Table Lamp - Rs 835

Xiaomi Mi motion-activated night light 2 - Rs 599

Realme Motion Activated Light Night Lamp - Rs 599

On Amazon

AmazonBasics 9W, Dimming Halo Rechargeable Table Lamp, 3 Colours - Rs 899

AmazonBasics Sleek Rechargeable Table Lamp, 8W, Dimming, White - Rs 589

Wipro Re-Chargeable LED Table Lamp, White - Rs 599

Powerbanks

Philips 1,0000mAh Power Bank (18 W, Quick Charge 3.0) - Rs 999

Flipkart SmartBuy 10000mAh Power Bank (22.5 W) - Rs 999

Ambrane 10000mAh Power Bank with 20W Fast Charging - Rs 899

Mi 10000mAH Li-Polymer Power Bank 3i with 18W Fast Charging - Rs 999

Redmi 10000 mAh Fast Charging Slim Power Bank - Rs 899

OTT Subscription

Zee5 - Rs 499 (Limited period)

SonyLIV Premium - Rs 999

YouTube Premium - Rs 169/ month

