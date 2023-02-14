Valentine’s Day: Reliance Jio Announces Special Offers - Extra Data & More

Reliance Jio, the nation’s largest telecom firm, has announced a new offer on its prepaid plans for Valentine’s Day. The telecom major is giving additional benefits under some exciting recharge plans — Rs 349, Rs 899, and Rs 2,999 done on or after February 10 until a limited period. Jio is offering additional data benefits, as well as vouchers for different services

As a part of the Valentine’s Day celebrations, Reliance Jio is offering prepaid customers benefits through the MyJio app. This means customers will need to recharge their numbers using the MyJio app, not a third-party platform.

While the additional data will be credited instantly to customers after they make a recharge of an eligible amount, the vouchers will become available within 72 hours of recharge with a validity of 30 days.

As per the Reliance Jio website, anyone recharging their number with Rs 349, Rs 899, or Rs 2,999 packs will be eligible for 12GB of additional 4G data, a Rs 750 voucher redeemable against a flight booking of Rs 4,500 or above, Rs 150 voucher representing a discount of Rs 150 on purchase of Rs 799 on Ferns n Petals, and a free burger worth Rs 105 on spending Rs 199 at McDonald’s.

The vouchers will be available in the vouchers section of the MyJio app.

Jio is also clubbing the Valentine’s Day Offer with three recharge packs. The Jio Rs 349 plan comes with up to 2GB of daily data alongside unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 30 days.

If you go for the Jio Rs 899 plan, you get 2.5GB of daily 4G data with a validity of 90 days along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The third plan worth Rs 2,999 offers 2.5GB daily.

In related news, Reliance Jio is aiming to hit a minimum of 100 million 5G customers by the end of financial year 2024 (FY24) by covering all cities and over 6,000 tehsils.

DISCLAIMER:Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate News18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest Tech News here