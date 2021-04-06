Valorant Gaming Event by The Esports Club With Rs 9 Lakhs Prize Pool Concludes in India

Bengaluru-based esports organisers, The Esports Club (TEC), has announced the conclusion of the LG Ultragear TEC Invitational powered by HyperX, their latest Valorant esports campaign. The esports startup had joined hands with LG Ultragear and HyperX to run three Valorant gaming events in India in January, February and March. Each event hosted eight teams competing for a prize pool of Rs 3 lakhs (each event). In a statement, the Esports Club stated that the recently concluded event was one of the most successful Valorant esports events in the region setting peak viewership records during the three-month campaign. Team ‘Global Esports’ won the first two editions of the TEC Invitational, and ‘Team Mahi’ won the third edition. Notably, upcoming teams like ‘Enigma Gaming’ and ‘Samurai Esports’ also garnered attention during the Valorant esports campaign. Team Enigma managed to beat reigning champions Global Esports to secure their first-ever spot in a tournament final. The team faced the Team Mahi on April 4.

Speaking about their latest campaign, Ishaan Arya, co-founder of The Esports Club said, “We couldn’t have asked for a better start to 2021 with such a fantastic response from our teams and fans. The TEC Invitational is just the first step in what we have planned for 2021 and we will be announcing some game-changing campaigns for Valorant in the next few weeks." Director of Esports at the Esports Club, Mansoor ‘Nabu’ Ahmed added that the campaign also proved the popularity and “future of Valorant Esports in India." Valorant is a free-to-play hero shooter developed and published by Riot Games - the Tencent-owned developers behind titles like League of Legends and Legends of Runterra. The Esports Club adds that the latest campaign broke its previous records and witnessed 11.5 thousand concurrent viewership for the finals.

Other invited teams that participated in the event include Godlike Esports, XTZ Esports, Reckoning Esports, Paratroops, Team Villainous, AhYeah Gaming, and Chillin With Friends.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here