English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Valve Steam Link Launched Officially for iPhones, iPads and Apple TV
The game streaming app from Valve was initially rejected by Apple a year ago under grounds of business conflict, but has finally been rolled out for Apple devices.
The game streaming app from Valve was initially rejected by Apple a year ago under grounds of business conflict, but has finally been rolled out for Apple devices.
Loading...
The Valve Steam Link app has finally been introduced on Apple products, a year after it was initially banned by Apple under grounds of "business conflicts with app guidelines". Steam Link is Valve’s take on the upcoming field of game streaming, wherein users can stream games to any compatible screen from a terminal running the Steam service with games installed on it.
To use Steam Link, users are required to own a PC running Windows 7 or later, an active Steam account with the Steam app installed on the PC, and an active internet connection with at least a 5GHz Wi-Fi setup. In terms of connectivity, Valve recommends using a wired Ethernet setup, for which you would require something like the recently announced Lightning-Ethernet adapter for iPhones and iPads.
Streaming a game allows you to play it anywhere, as long as your mobile device is connected to the same network as your PC. If the prospect of playing games such as Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey and Bioshock Infinite seem impossible on a touchscreen, Steam Link on iOS and tvOS will also be compatible with the Steam Controller, as well as third party ‘Made for iPhone’ controllers. Anyone eager to get a controller for Steam Link in India should mostly get hold of a third party controller such as the Redgear Pro or the evergreen Logitech F310, seeing that the Steam Controller is not available in India officially, and third party importers have priced it at around Rs 10,000 on Amazon at the time of publishing.
With Steam Link, if your roomie has taken over your PC to play FIFA, you can still stream from your PC on to your Apple TV or your iPad to play the seemingly endless missions of Arkham Knight. In future, the computing hub will possibly shift from your own PC to remotely hosted servers, which you would probably be able to subscribe to, and play games depending on your subscription pack.
To use Steam Link, users are required to own a PC running Windows 7 or later, an active Steam account with the Steam app installed on the PC, and an active internet connection with at least a 5GHz Wi-Fi setup. In terms of connectivity, Valve recommends using a wired Ethernet setup, for which you would require something like the recently announced Lightning-Ethernet adapter for iPhones and iPads.
Streaming a game allows you to play it anywhere, as long as your mobile device is connected to the same network as your PC. If the prospect of playing games such as Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey and Bioshock Infinite seem impossible on a touchscreen, Steam Link on iOS and tvOS will also be compatible with the Steam Controller, as well as third party ‘Made for iPhone’ controllers. Anyone eager to get a controller for Steam Link in India should mostly get hold of a third party controller such as the Redgear Pro or the evergreen Logitech F310, seeing that the Steam Controller is not available in India officially, and third party importers have priced it at around Rs 10,000 on Amazon at the time of publishing.
With Steam Link, if your roomie has taken over your PC to play FIFA, you can still stream from your PC on to your Apple TV or your iPad to play the seemingly endless missions of Arkham Knight. In future, the computing hub will possibly shift from your own PC to remotely hosted servers, which you would probably be able to subscribe to, and play games depending on your subscription pack.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone are Way Ahead of Shah Rukh, Salman on Instagram
- Vicky Kaushal Cuts Burger and Fries Cake on 31st Birthday
- Did Varys Try to Poison Daenerys Targaryen in this Scene of 'Game of Thrones'?
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Teams Will Be Wary of India's Bowling Unit: Bhuvneshwar
- PUBG Mobile Season 7 With Version 0.12.5 Update Will Start Rolling Out on May 17: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results