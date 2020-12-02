Van Heusen Will Use inStem’s Antiviral Facemask Technology In A Push For Make In India

Van Heusen, a clothing brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, has said that they will be using the inStem antiviral clothing technology for the new line of face masks and athleisure clothing lines that will include the G99+ antiviral standards. These new masks and athleisure clothing will deploy inStem’s G-Fab technology. The G-Fab technology is developed by inStem, the Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine, an autonomous institute of the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India. For this, Van Heusen has also partnered with Color Threads Inc., an incubatee at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), an initiative supported by the Department of Biotechnology of the Government of India. They have further developed this technology. The Van Heusen Mask with the G99+ antiviral masks are made in India, in a push for the Atmanirbhar mission of the Government of India.

Van Heusen says that the Van Heusen Mask with the G99+ antiviral is manufactured using inStem’s Germicidal fabric technology which reduces more than 90% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus infectivity in 5 minutes and as much as 99.99% of the virus infectivity in 15 minutes. They say that when the virus comes in contact with the fabric, the treatment reduces the viral load of SARS-CoV-2. This has been tested under lab conditions following the modified ISO 18184 protocols. At this time, the price of the Van Heusen Mask with the G99 antiviral is Rs 399 for a pack of two masks. These masks can be washed up to 30 times. It is not clear if the Van Heusen Mask with the G99+ antiviral masks will succeed these masks or both will continue to be on sale.

“Through our association, we intend to introduce a face mask which has become a necessity in our lives. Van Heusen Mask powered by G99+ antiviral™ offers quality, comfort, and affordability. This will also be followed with the launch of athleisure wear for men & women which are powered by G99+ antiviral™ that offer protection, style & comfort,” says Puneet Kumar Malik, CEO, Van Heusen Innerwear and Athleisure. “Wearing a mask is proven to be effective in curbing the virus spread. However, viruses and bacteria can stay alive up to seven days on regular masks, including cloth masks, surgical masks, and N95 masks, which risk infection while touching the mask. Therefore, at inStem and Bangalore Life Sciences Cluster, as a part of our effort to curb the current pandemic situation, we have developed Germicidal Fabric, G-Fab, which enables killing the viruses upon contact,” says Praveen Kumar Vemula, Associate Investigator at inStem. “As a part of our effort to tackle the pandemic crisis, Color Threads has licensed the G-fab technology from inStem, and further refined and developed into a market-ready-solution. We are delighted to partner with ABFRL to bring G-fab technology into the market,” says Roshni Lelani, Chief Business Officer of Color Threads.

Van Heusen confirms that these masks are Made in India and that the Van Heusen Mask with the G99+ antiviral will be available in free size option for men and women. These will be sold at offline stores as well as online shopping platforms.