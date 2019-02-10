VANS UltraRange AC And Rapidweld Review: It is All About Ultimate Comfort And Versatility

Vans shoes have an identity of their own. You can spot them from a mile away, they all about minimalism and sophistication and remain very versatile. These aren’t to be simply categorized for any one category of activity, but can do equally well for walks, jogs, trekking on trails, a weekend at the mall or if you live in the US perhaps, for parkouring on the streets. The UltraRange AC line-up of shoes now has the AC and the Rapidweld, both of which retain the exact same characteristics of Vans shoes. In terms of the pricing, these multi-activity shoes are priced around Rs 7,499 for the UltraRange AC while the Rapidweld will cost around Rs 8,999.The UltraRange silhouette, if you look at these from side on, still retains Vans’s iconic thick outsole. In case of the AC, it is black while in the case of the Rapidweld, it is white (more like a marshmallow, to be honest). However, that is where the modern aspects get introduced into the cocktail. Both shoes have a very classy mesh-knit upper, in line with what most sports footwear brands offer in running and training shoes these days. This is quite lightweight too, which keeps the UltraRange Rapidweld and AC tread lightly as you wear them. This is great for comfort and also as you may wear these for hours on end. In the Indian summer, the biggest advantage of a well-made mesh-knit upper is the sheer amount of ventilation that is on offer, which keeps the feet fresh and that in turns also reduces the feeling of tiredness. While the UltraRange AC and the Rapidweld look very similar at first glance, both are significantly different to wear. Specifically, the padding that you get around your foot—the Rapidwelds seem to have a thicker layer of padding to wrap around your foot, while the AC is more of a sock-like fit which means there is a bit less padding for your feet. The latter would be very relevant for those who prefer faster motion and activities, because the sock-like fit provides great feedback and thereby a lot more confidence in how well your feet are landing and how much grip you may have available.An interesting observation—pull the laces out of the UltraRange Rapidweld and the UltraRange AC, and both sneakers still fit perfectly. Though we recommend you keep the laces on and laced up properly for a more snug fit, its still fun to see how well the Rapidweld and the AC hold their structure.Slip your foot inside, and what you notice is that the inner of the upper doesn’t have any seams that your skin would notice, and that is great for those who prefer not to wear socks. That said, we did notice that the comfort level without socks may differ when it comes to the shoulder lining. Under your foot is the UltraCush midsole which is all about comfort and absorbing the bumps from the hard landings that you may take. Even on a very uneven trail, the pointy stones or rocks that you may walk over, mostly never get noticed by your feet. A lot of the credit for that also goes to how grippy the outsole is. The tread pattern isn’t anything elaborate, and there are no inserts on the outsole under the heel or the toe for extra grip, but this just grips very well on every surface we tried this on—including the dangerous threat that is a lightly wet marble floor.The UltraRange Rapidweld and the AC are both narrow-body shoes, which means that in comparison with a traditional sports shoe size, you may need to go half a size up if you have wide toes.The Vans UltraRange Rapidweld and the UltraRange AC are two shoes that take forward the Vans legacy, with aplomb. And they do it while furthering the cause of modern design cues, without compromising on the very tents—streetwear, versatility and comfort. There is no complication with technology here, and it is purely about getting the basics right and putting all the ingredients together in just the right quantities.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.