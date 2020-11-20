News18 Logo

tech

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Tech
1-MIN READ

Vatican Asks Instagram To Investigate Mysterious Papal "Like" Of Model

Vatican Asks Instagram To Investigate Mysterious Papal

The Vatican said on Friday that it had asked Instagram to investigate how a "like" attributed to Pope Francis' official account ended up on a photo of a scantily clad Brazilian model.

VATICAN CITY: The Vatican said on Friday that it had asked Instagram to investigate how a “like” attributed to Pope Francis’ official account ended up on a photo of a scantily clad Brazilian model.

The “like” was discovered earlier this week by one of the 2.4 million people who follow Natalia Garibotto on the photo and video sharing site.

A Vatican spokesman said Instagram was looking into the matter. A Vatican source said that, according to early indications, the “like” did not come from the Vatican and that it was unclear whether the account had been hacked.

All of the pope’s social media accounts are managed by a communications office. He has 7.4 million followers on Instagram.


  • Tags:
  • First Published: November 20, 2020, 20:18 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...