English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Vatican Launches Live Translation App For Papal Events

Vatican Audio will also work on Tuesday when Francis will meet 60,000 altar boys and girls.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:July 28, 2018, 1:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Vatican Launches Live Translation App For Papal Events
File photo of Pope Francis. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Catholics can now listen to Pope Francis' speeches live in five languages following the launch of a new smartphone app, the Vatican announced on Friday.

Vatican Audio translates Francis, who usually addresses the faithful in Italian, into Spanish, English, French, German and Portuguese, also offering Italian when he speaks in his native Spanish.

A Vatican spokesperson told AFP that the app will work for the pope's Angelus speech this Sunday, finally enabling the thousands of people who will flock to St. Peter's Square from around the world to understand the pontiff.

Vatican Audio will also work on Tuesday when Francis will meet 60,000 altar boys and girls -- mainly teenagers -- taking part in a week-long pilgrimage to Rome from over a dozen countries.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...